Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $807,366.00

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $141.64 million and $807,366.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

