Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $172,673,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $80.02. 1,125,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,796. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

