HyperExchange (HX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,461.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $374,927.37 and approximately $1,461.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00183767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00873523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,171.03 or 1.00421048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

