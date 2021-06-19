IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.84.

IMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of IMG stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.95. 1,649,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.21. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

