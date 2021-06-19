Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.92 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $218,311.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $31,994.65 or 0.88734770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00138396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00182866 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,086.58 or 1.00083423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.12 or 0.00854542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.