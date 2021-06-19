Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $285.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.99 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 557.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

