Idle (IDLE) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00014929 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $101,314.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.98 or 0.99943711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,928,605 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

