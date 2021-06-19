imbrex Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,619.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083227 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

