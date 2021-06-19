Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

