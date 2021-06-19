Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stake Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Immunovant were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 88,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immunovant by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 84,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.84. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

