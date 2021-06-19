ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 140,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,415,176 shares.The stock last traded at $13.66 and had previously closed at $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.