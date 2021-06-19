(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.61 ($13.66).

INGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

