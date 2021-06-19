Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

