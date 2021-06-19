Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post sales of $331.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the lowest is $329.10 million. Ingevity reported sales of $270.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingevity by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

