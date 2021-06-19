Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,388,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $79.69. 793,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.