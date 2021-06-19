INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $2.79 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $502.77 million and approximately $107,051.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00717981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00082972 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

