Insider Buying: PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Acquires 5,882 Shares of Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
