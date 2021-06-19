Insider Buying: PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Acquires 5,882 Shares of Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Director Steve C. Glover acquired 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

