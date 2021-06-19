Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06. Ayro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

