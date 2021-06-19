Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AYRO stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06. Ayro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.