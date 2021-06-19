Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

