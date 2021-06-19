Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Major Shareholder Sells 2,287,511 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 2,287,511 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $84,249,030.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

