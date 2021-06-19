Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells 10,045 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $18,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61. CVD Equipment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

