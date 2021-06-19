Insider Selling: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CTO Sells $2,800,800.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 118.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $4,923,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Digital Turbine by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

