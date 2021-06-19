Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.24 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

