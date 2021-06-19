Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $38,080.80 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $702,316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

