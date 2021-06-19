Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells 75,400 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $78,672.18.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $14.00 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

