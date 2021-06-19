Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $469.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

