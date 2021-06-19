Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.28 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $469.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.50 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $393.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.