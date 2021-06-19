Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc Announces Dividend of $0.05 (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IDHC stock opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.87. Integrated Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

About Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

