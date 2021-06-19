Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on July 15th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3964 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40.

IPPLF stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

