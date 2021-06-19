Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.39 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.50.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.89.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

