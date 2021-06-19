Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Firstegy cut Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.89.

IPL opened at C$20.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.50. The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.67.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

