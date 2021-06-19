Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,409,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,645,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,123,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR opened at $63.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

