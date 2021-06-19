InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145 ($54.15).

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,044 ($65.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,041. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.69.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

