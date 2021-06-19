International Personal Finance’s (IPF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

LON IPF opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.04. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93).

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Also, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Insiders sold 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809 in the last quarter.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

