Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

