Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17.
About Intrum AB (publ)
