Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.