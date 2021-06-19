Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.83. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 670,206 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $92.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 16.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.