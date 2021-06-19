Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 91.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,067 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,884,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,698. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.