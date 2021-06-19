Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 91.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,067 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,884,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 122,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,698. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32.

