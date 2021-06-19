Investors Buy High Volume of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,666 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,317% compared to the average volume of 400 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44.

