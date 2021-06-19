Investors Buy Large Volume of The Western Union Put Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,781% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 put options.
In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.
WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.