Investors Buy Large Volume of The Western Union Put Options (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,781% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 put options.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.