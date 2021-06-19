iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,200 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

