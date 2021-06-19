iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.41 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

