iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,963,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.78. The stock had a trading volume of 332,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,276. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.40 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.