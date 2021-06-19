iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

