ITT (NYSE:ITT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of ITT opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. ITT has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ITT by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,522,000 after buying an additional 280,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

