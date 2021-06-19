ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITVPY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $17.73 on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

