James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $15,086,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,563,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in James River Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

