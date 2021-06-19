Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Cuts Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after buying an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $13.76. 2,256,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,984. The company has a market cap of $957.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

