Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $362.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,071 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.1% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $362,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.77. 7,290,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,625. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.