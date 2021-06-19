Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

TXG stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.43. 1,869,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,235 shares of company stock valued at $43,001,186. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

