Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 986,701 shares of company stock worth $77,973,630. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 7,301,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

